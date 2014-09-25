FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private equity-backed Vantage Energy postpones IPO
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 25, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

Private equity-backed Vantage Energy postpones IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and natural gas company Vantage Energy Inc said it has postponed its initial public offering of common shares, citing unfavorable market conditions.

Vantage was expecting the offering of 23.6 million shares to be priced between $24 to $27 per share, valuing the company at up to $1.95 billion, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month.

The IPO would have raised up to $637.2 million, at the upper end of the price range.

Vantage will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Vantage, focused on the Marcellus shale in the Appalachian Basin and the Barnett shale in Texas, counts private equity firms Quantum Energy Partners, Riverstone Holdings and Lime Rock Partners among its stockholders.

The company’s production volumes increased 14.2 percent to 4,559 million cubic feet equivalent for the three months ended June 30, from a year earlier.

Vantage’s customers include Sequent Energy, Texas Energy Management and Devon Gas Services and operates more than 1,000 drilling locations.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company was planning to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VEI” and counts Barclays and Goldman Sachs among underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.