FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vantage Development announces changes in shareholders structure
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 6, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vantage Development announces changes in shareholders structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6(Reuters) - Vantage Development SA :

* Said on Monday that Birmat Limited has sold on Dec 29, 2014 a total of 16,018,408 company’s shares, equal to 25.65 pct stake, at a price of 2.71 zlotys per share

* Following the transaction Birmat Limited does not hold any shares of Vantage Development

* Said 15,582,707 shares were transferred to Jozef Biegaj and following the transaction he holds a 24.96 pct stake in the company

* In adition PrajJa Limited has sold 27,386,829 company’s shares, equal to 43.86 pct stake, at a price of 2.71 zlotys per share

* Said 27,386,829 shares were transferred to Grzegorz Dzik, company’s chairman of supervisory board, and following this transaction he now directly holds a 47.26 pct stake in the company

Source text for Eikon:,, ,,, ,,

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.