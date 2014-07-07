Vantage Energy files for IPO of about $400 mln

July 7 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Vantage Energy Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise about $400 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company listed Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup among underwriters for the IPO. (bit.ly/1kvvNR0)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)