a year ago
September 26, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Rice Energy to buy Vantage Energy for about $2.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Rice Energy Inc said it would buy Vantage Energy LLC and Vantage Energy II LLC for about $2.7 billion, including debt.

The assets include about 85,000 net core Marcellus acres in Pennsylvania, with rights to deeper Utica Shale on about 52,000 net acres and 37,000 net acres in the Barnett Shale, Rice Energy said on Monday.

Rice Energy said it would sell some of the acquired midstream assets to Rice Midstream Partners LP for $600 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
