Vantiv IPO prices at $17 vs $16-$18 range-underwriter
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 11:59 PM / 6 years ago

Vantiv IPO prices at $17 vs $16-$18 range-underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Payment processor Vantiv priced shares in its initial public offering at the midpoint of its expected range on Wednesday, according to an underwriter.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company sold 29.4 million shares at $17 each, raising $500 million. It had planned to sell 29.4 million shares at $16 to $18 each.

Vantiv, which was spun off from regional bank Fifth Third in 2009, will use the proceeds to repay loans. Private equity firm Advent International owns a 51 percent stake in Vantiv, while Fifth Third holds a 49 percent stake.

In 2011, Vantiv’s revenue grew 40 percent in 2011 to $1.6 billion. Profit increased to $84.8 million from $54.9 million in the year prior.

