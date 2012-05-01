UPDATE 1-Jefferies starts Vantiv with hold

* Starts stock with price target of $24

* Four more brokerages initiate coverage

* Shares down 1 percent

May 1 (Reuters) - Jefferies & Co initiated coverage of Vantiv Inc with a “hold” rating, saying the payment processor’s margins are healthy but a lack of international presence and intense competition pose risks to its growth.

Vantiv, which went public in March, has a competitive disadvantage when compared to diversified rivals like Total Systems and Global Payments as it only processes in the United States, the brokerage said.

“On the merchant processing side in particular, competition is fierce, and largely price based -- a dynamic that has the potential to impede margin expansion going forward,” Jefferies, which was one of the underwriters to Vantiv’s IPO, said in a note to clients.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Vantiv, whose clients include Macy’s and Target <TGT.N, sold 29.4 million shares at the midpoint of its expected range in its IPO, raising $500 million.

Vantiv intends to repay its debts with the proceeds. The brokerage sees this as a sign of healthy leverage ratio.

According to the brokerage, Vantiv expects less than 10 percent attrition when renewing contracts, which extends over three years to six years.

Vantiv shares were down 1 percent at $22.30 in late-morning trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. On their debut on March 22, the shares closed 15 percent above their offer price of $17. Following are borkerages that also initiated Vantiv’s coverage: Brokerage Rating Credit Suisse Outperform William Blair Market perform JP Morgan Overweight Raymond James Market perform