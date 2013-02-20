FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vantiv profit rises 46 pct, full-year forecasts exceed estimates
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Vantiv profit rises 46 pct, full-year forecasts exceed estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Payment processor Vantiv Inc’s fourth-quarter profit rose 46 percent as it handled more card transactions and the company’s full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecasts beat analysts’ estimates.

Vantiv said it expects an adjusted profit of $1.46 to $1.50 per share in 2013 on a revenue of $1.21 to $1.23 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a full-year profit of $1.39 per share, excluding items, on a revenue of $1.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Vantiv, which was spun-off from Fifth Third Bancorp in March, earned $28.8 million, or 22 cents per share, in the latest quarter compared with $15.7 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 38 cents per share.

Net revenue increased 12 percent to $271.2 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 34 cents per share, excluding items, on a revenue of $274.1 million.

Vantiv processes card transactions for retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Dollar General and restaurants including In-N-Out Burger, TGI Friday’s and Wendy’s International.

Shares of the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company, which have risen about 12 percent since its IPO, closed at $21.76 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.