August 12, 2016 / 1:50 AM / a year ago

Major 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off Vanuatu - USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck about 535 km (330 miles) southeast of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, triggering a local tsunami warning.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning for areas close to the quake, although there was no Pacific-wide threat of a tsunami, the Hawaii-based centre said. The shallow quake was measured at a depth of about 10 km (6 miles). (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Paul Tait)

