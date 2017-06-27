FRANKFURT, June 27 Shares in German-owned
restaurant chain Vapiano started trading at 23.95 euros
in their Frankfurt debut on Tuesday, about 4 percent above their
issue price.
Vapiano placed almost 8 million shares at 23 euros apiece in
its initial public offering (IPO), raising about 184 million
euros ($206 million) and giving it a market value of about 553
million.
Vapiano has 185 restaurants in more than 30 countries and
plans to increase this to 330 by the end of 2020. It also wants
to develop its take-away food and home delivery businesses.
($1 = 0.8936 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)