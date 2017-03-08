FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
German restaurant chain Vapiano picks banks for stock market listing -sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2017 / 7:44 PM / 5 months ago

German restaurant chain Vapiano picks banks for stock market listing -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - German restaurant chain Vapiano has picked banks to arrange its stock market listing, which may take place as early as after the European summer break, people close to the matter said.

The group's owners, which include some of Germany's wealthiest families, have asked Unicredit, Berenberg and Barclays to organise the Frankfurt initial public offering, they said.

Vapiano's owners and Unicredit were not immediately available for comment, while Berenberg and Barclays declined to comment.

The restaurant chain, which specialises in Italian food, is expected to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of about 30 million-35 million euros ($32 mln-$37 mln) in 2017.

Listed peer UK-based Domino's Pizza trades at 18 times its expected core earnings. While Vapiano is hoping for a similar valuation, investors are likely to demand a discount, one of the people said. ($1 = 0.9483 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.