9 months ago
November 14, 2016 / 1:36 AM / 9 months ago

Italy's Fincantieri offers to buy rest of Vard for S$125.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri SpA offered to buy the rest of Singapore-listed Vard Holdings Ltd that it does not already own for up to S$125.6 million ($88.7 million), according to a statement on Sunday.

The purpose of the offer is to delist the company from the Singapore Stock Exchange and the offer is conditional upon Fincantieri acquiring more than 90 percent of total Vard shares, Fincantieri said in its statement.

The proposed acquisition of Vard, which has a market capitalisation of about $192.3 million, adds to a growing list of take-private deals in Singapore, including ARA Asset Management Ltd and massage chair maker OSIM International.

Fincantieri holds an about 55.6 stake in Vard, a Norway-headquartered-shipbuilder of offshore and specialized vessels.

The Italian company is offering S$0.24 per Vard share, a premium of about 4 percent to the stock's closing price on Friday.

$1 = 1.4164 Singapore dollars Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

