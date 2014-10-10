FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vardia Insurance: three insiders sell shares in Vardia and enter into forward contract for 150,000 shares
October 10, 2014

BRIEF-Vardia Insurance: three insiders sell shares in Vardia and enter into forward contract for 150,000 shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA

* Says three of the company’s insiders have sold 50,000 shares each from respective holdings at an average price of 24.40 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says the insiders have entered into a forward contract to buy 150,000 shares in Vardia and their total exposure is the same as before

* says the insiders are Rune Olsen Arneberg (COO & Deputy CEO), Borge Leknes (CEO Vardia Norway) and Pal Lauvrak (Marketing Director) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

