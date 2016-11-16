FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Varia US Properties says IPO priced at 35 Swiss francs per share
November 16, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

Varia US Properties says IPO priced at 35 Swiss francs per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Varia US Properties said its initial public offering on the Swiss exchange would be priced at 35 Swiss francs per share, aiming to raise up to 124.7 million Swiss francs ($124.9 million).

The real-estate company, based in Zug, Switzerland, will offer up to 3.56 million newly issued registered shares, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The floatation is the fifth IPO on the Swiss exchange this year, with Varia's first day of trading expected to be on or around Dec. 8, the group said. ($1 = 0.9987 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

