Varian CEO to retire; COO Wilson promoted
August 13, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Varian CEO to retire; COO Wilson promoted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems said on Monday that Timothy Guertin would retire as chief executive officer and president on Sept. 28, and the company named Chief Operating Officer Dow Wilson as his successor.

Guertin, 62, will become vice chairman of the board. He has been with the company, a maker of medical devices and software used in cancer treatment, for 35 years.

Wilson, 53, has also been named to the board. He joined Varian in 2005 as president of oncology systems and became COO in October.

Palo Alto, California-based Varian also said it was expanding its board by two seats. It named Erich Reinhardt, former CEO of Siemens Healthcare, to the board. With Wilson’s appointment, the board’s size increases to 11 members.

