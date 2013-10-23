FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Varian slashes forecast amid uncertainties in healthcare reforms
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 23, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

Varian slashes forecast amid uncertainties in healthcare reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Varian Medical Systems Inc reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results as demand for its products fell due to uncertainties related to U.S. healthcare reforms and reimbursement cuts.

Shares of the company, which also slashed its earnings forecast for year ending September 2014, were down about 7 percent in extended trading.

Varian’s oncology unit which contributes nearly a third of its revenue, fell 1 percent as a larger number of customers did not upgrade their treatment systems as expected.

Gross orders for oncology systems declined 6 percent in North America.

Oncology systems’ net orders fell 13 percent to $685 million including backlog adjustment. The company’s backlog was down by $156 million.

The higher level of cancellations was primarily by small free-standing clinic developers whose projects did not move forward, chief executive Dow Wilson said on a conference call.

Varian’s customers include university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, doctors’ offices and cancer care clinics.

The company’s fourth-quarter net earnings fell 2.4 percent to $117.3 million or $1.08 per share.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $117.3 million, or $1.08 per share, from $120.2 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter rose 2 percent to $770 million.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.12 per share on revenue of $779 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects to earn $4.22 to $4.34 per share in 2014, below analysts’ average estimate of $4.48. (Reporting By Adithya Venkatesan; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.