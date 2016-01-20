Leonardo DiCaprio Attacks Energy Industry ‘Greed’ in Davos Speech

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - LONDON — Leonardo DiCaprio has attacked the “greed” of the energy industry in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos , Switzerland.

DiCaprio, who was at the event Tuesday to pick up an Crystal Award for his work on environmentalism, called for more action on climate change.

He said: “We simply cannot afford to allow the corporate greed of the coal, oil and gas industries to determine the future of humanity. Those entities with a financial interest in preserving this destructive system have denied, and even covered up the evidence of our changing climate.

“Enough is enough. You know better. The world knows better. History will place the blame for this devastation squarely at their feet.”

DiCaprio also announced his foundation would donate another $15 million to environmental projects, including efforts to protect the rainforest on Sumatra from the destruction caused by the palm oil industry.