Logo TV Launches Satirical News Program 'Straight Out Report'

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - LGBT-themed cabler Logo TV has launched into the world of comedic and satirical news programs with “The Straight Out Report,” which it plans to debut on Nov. 7.

In a similar vein to “The Colbert Report” and “Last Week Tonight,” the show will feature openly gay Stephen Guarino sparing with straight co-host Mike E. Winfield on the cultural highs and lows of the week.

“By spotlighting each host’s distinct and hilarious viewpoint, ‘The Straight Out Report’ not only offers a fresh perspective on the headlines and newsmakers of the day, but also underscores that comedy is the perfect device to emphasize our similarities and differences,” said Pamela Post, vice president of programming at Logo TV.

Guarino and Winfield will have weekly segments with names like “Enough With The ...,” “The IT List,” “Unintentional Gay Moment,” “THIS Was Actually On Television,” “Trendspotting,” “Your New Best Friend” and “Feud For Thought.” “The Straight Out Report” will also include a weekly guest appearance from a social media star.

The show is created by Adam de la Pena, who has written “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Crank Yankers,” “The Man Show” and “Code Monkeys.” Post and Stevenson Greene serve as exec producers for Logo TV.

Guarino is a comedian and actor best known for playing Derrick on ABC’s “Happy Endings,” a character he has carried over to NBC’s “Marry Me.” He was previously a member of Logo TV’s “The Big Gay Sketch Show.” Winfield made his debut on “The Late Show with David Letterman” before landing a recurring role on NBC’s “The Office.”