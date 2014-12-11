ABC Family Orders Transgender Docu-Series 'My Transparent Life'

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - ABC Family has ordered a docu-series that sounds like an unscripted counterpart to the Amazon comedy “Transparent,” which just grabbed a Golden Globe nom for best comedy series.

“My Transparent Life” follows a teenager named Ben who learns that his parents are divorcing and his father is becoming a woman. Series hails from Ryan Seacrest Prods.

“Transparent” revolves around the impact on a family of the patriarch’s decision to come out as a transgender woman. Jeffrey Tambor also earned a Globe nom for his much-praised performance in the lead role.

Transgender stories and characters are becoming more prominent in mainstream TV, as evidenced by the acclaim for “Transparent.”

“ABC Family is best known for its complex, loving and relatable family programming, and we are so proud to partner with Ryan Seacrest Productions to share Ben’s incredible real-life story,” said ABC Family prexy Tom Ascheim. “While Ben’s family situation is unusual, the themes and coming-of-age issues are universal, and we think our viewers will find a real connection to them.”

Seacrest, Eugene Young, Rabih Gholam and George Moll are exec producers for Ryan Seacrest Prods. Paul Barosse is also exec producer.