Barbara Walters Names Caitlyn Jenner Most Fascinating Person of 2015

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Caitlyn Jenner has been deemed the most fascinating person of 2015 by Barbara Walters, whose yearly ranking was announced Thursday on Walters’ annual TV special on ABC.

Jenner’s “celebrity has helped launch a national discussion about transgender rights,” Walters said. “She has become a champion for the transgender community, raising awareness and advocating for acceptance.”

Walters added, “Through her own transformation, Caitlyn Jenner transformed society this year, and that, for us, makes her the most fascinating person of 2015.”

The rest of Walters’ top 10 picks for the year were Amy Schumer, Misty Copeland, Bradley Cooper, Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Ronda Rousey, Donna Karan and Tracy Morgan.

Past recipients of the designation include Hillary Clinton, Jackie Onassis, Princess Diana and Amal Clooney.

Jenner’s transition unfolded in the media and via E! series “I Am Cait” over the past year. The second season of “Cait” will bow in 2016.