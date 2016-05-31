'Transparent' Renewed for Season 4 by Amazon

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Amazon has renewed “Transparent” for a fourth season, ahead of its third season premiere. Creator Jill Soloway will continue as showrunner, along with executive producer Andrea Sperling.

“As the quality of television rises to new heights, Transparent continues to stand out for its depth of character, compassionate storytelling and its infinite creative risk-taking,” said Joe Lewis, Amazon Studios’ head of comedy. “We’re grateful that customers have responded so enthusiastically to the Pfefferman family and we’re excited to bring them another chapter of their story.”

The dramedy has garnered multiple awards and nominations, especially for Jeffrey Tambor who stars as Maura Pfefferman, who’s won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and an Emmy Award for his work. The series also won best drama at the 2015 Golden Globes.

“Amazon’s explosive freedom and revolutionary thinking has given birth to this show,” said Soloway. “It’s so much more than TV to us, it’s our version of the most ambitious streaming art we can conjure. We’re having the time of our lives sharing season two for the awards season hoopla, and editing and finishing up season three for a fall release. This news of an order for season four is so so sweet. The Pfeffermans have many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to keep making them.”

The cast, who will also be returning, includes Judith Light as Shelly Pfefferman, Gaby Hoffman as Ali Pfefferman, Amy Landecker as Sarah Pfefferman and Jay Duplass as Josh Pfefferman.

Season three is set to premiere sometime this year, with season four slated for a 2017 bow. Caitlyn Jenner has been confirmed to appear in the third season.