Amazon Renews 'Transparent' for Season 2

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of Jill Soloway’s dark comedy “Transparent,” with the company saying the freshman run has been No. 1 on Prime Instant Video since its launch two weeks ago.

The show, starring Jeffrey Tambor as a transgendered parent who comes out to the L.A. family’s adult kids, is the most-binge-watched show even on Amazon’s Prime Instant Video, according to the company. Nearly 80% of viewers have watched two or more episodes of “Transparent” in the same day, according to Amazon. The second season is slated to hit Amazon in 2015.

“Our goal is to create series that customers love, so it’s great to hear that ‘Transparent’ has not only risen to the No. 1 series on Prime Instant Video, but that it’s deemed ‘binge-worthy’ as well,” Amazon Studios VP Roy Price said in a statement. “Given all the great feedback, it only makes sense to bring the Pfeffermans back next year in season two.”

However, like Netflix, Amazon does not release actual viewing metrics although the ecommerce company publishes relative rankings of the most popular content on Prime Instant Video.

Amazon also touted the critical reception for “Transparent,” noting that the show has a 98% critic rating Rotten Tomatoes and a 91 score on Metacritic. Variety’s Brian Lowry said the series “establishes its ensemble as one worth watching (or bingeing) over 10 episodes,” representing “the sort of breakthrough destined to firmly put Amazon’s nascent original programming push on the map.”

All 10 half-hour episodes of “Transparent” season one debuted exclusively on Prime Instant Video on Sept. 26. The series, which Amazon describes as “novelistic,” stars Tambor (“Arrested Development”) as Maura, who has spent her life as Mort, patriarch of the Pfefferman family patriarch. “Transparent” also stars Judith Light (“Dallas”), Gaby Hoffmann (“Girls”), Amy Landecker (“Louie”) and Jay Duplass (“Togetherness”).