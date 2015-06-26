Television Shows Celebrate the Marriage Equality Moment via Social Media

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - The Supreme Court decision affirming the right of same-sex marriage transcended politics and legalese -- so much so that numerous television shows took to social media to embrace the moment with messages to fans.

Examples included ABC’s “Modern Family,” which showed support by offering a photo throwback to the marriage of characters Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) filtered through the red equality logo, and BBCAmerica’s “Orphan Black”, which offered up .gifs of Delphine (Evelyne Brochu)’s emotional declaration for Cosima (Tatiana Maslany) and all who come with her. Meanwhile, Fox’s “Empire” summed up the day with Jamal (Jussie Smollet‘s) public coming out moment and LGBT-friendly series like Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” and “Grace and Frankie” also showed character-specific support.

It’s fitting the television would celebrate the LGBT rights milestone because it is widely believed that depictions of gay relationships in television have gone a long way to promoting a more tolerant view of same-sex marriage in the U.S. Fox’s “Glee” weighed in with a tweet using the popular hashtags #LoveWins and #LoveIsLove, even though the show wrapped its run in March.

Matt Stein, BBC America’s senior VP of marketing, promotions and creative services, said the “Orphan Black” promo was a way to give back to the LGBT fans who have long supported the show.

“The LGBT community has long embraced ‘Orphan Black’ and we’ve embraced their love of it,” he said of the campaign, which was not planned ahead of time. “It’s organic with the audience. We wouldn’t shoehorn a conversation around geopolitical issues that don’t have anything to do with the show.”

Fans, for the most part, seemed to be supportive of these endeavors.

“No, no no, GoT,” joked one Facebook commenter of the HBO’s picture of a figurine of gay character Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony) in front of a pride flag with the simple message of “Be proud. ?#?SCOTUSMarriage?.” “Gay marriage doesn’t need your support! We all know that whenever Game of Thrones and weddings get together, really bad things happen!”