Caitlyn Jenner Gets Emotional in 'I Am Cait' Promo: 'People Don't Understand'

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - In a landmark day for the LGBT community with the Supreme Court ruling in favor for marriage equality, a new promo for E!’s Caitlyn Jenner docu-series “I Am Cait” has hit the Web, with the Olympian offering an explanation on why she decided to move forward with the TV show.

“Why did I decide to do a series?” Jenner asks in the new clip. “I am telling my story. People don’t understand looking into the mirror and nothing seems right, putting on clothes that you really don’t identify with. This is about getting to be who you really are.”

The new promo also teases some emotional family scenes, showing Jenner hugging her youngest daughter Kylie.

“We’re going to talk about everything,” Jenner goes on. “We’re going to do a lot of fun things for the first time. We’re going to go shopping for the first time. Maybe even some boy stuff, like ride a motorcycle -- because girls do that too.”

Jenner ends the promo by echoing the same desire she’s voiced since announcing her transition, to “do some good.”

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, made waves early this month when she made her debut as a woman on the cover of Vanity Fair. “I Am Cait” will bow on E! Sunday, June 26.