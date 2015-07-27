Ratings: Early Signs Point to Solid Tune-In for E!'s 'I Am Cait'

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Viewership details won’t be available until Tuesday, but overnight ratings suggest good -- but not spectacular -- interest Sunday night for the premiere of Caitlyn Jenner’s E! docuseries “I Am Cait.”

In Nielsen’s metered-markets, “I Am Cait” averaged a 2.1 household rating to tie with TNT’s “The Last Ship” as the top cable program of the night. Other top cable shows were HBO’s “True Detective” (1.5), TNT’s “Falling Skies” (1.5) and HBO’s “Ballers” (1.2). Last week, a similar overnight rating for “The Last Ship” translated into a little over 3 million viewers.

In May, a two-night “All About Bruce” episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” averaged about 2.75 million viewers in Nielsen’s “live plus same-day” national estimates, or nearly 40% more than the show’s prior three-week average with regular episodes.