August 18, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Bravo's 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Casts Transgender Woman for Season 8

Elizabeth Wagmeister

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Bravo has cast transgender model Amiyah Scott in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for its upcoming eighth season, Variety has learned.

The casting marks the first-ever transgender women to be featured in the “Real Housewives” franchise.

Though Bravo declines to comment on any casting rumors surrounding the network’s programming, insiders tell Variety that Scott attended a Monday night event with the cast where she was filming scenes for Season 8.

Scott, who has an avid social media fanbase with just under 700,000 Instagram followers and 157,000 Twitter followers, describes herself as a “transformer” and “the unicorn with an invisible horn,” per her social media accounts. According to TMZ, she began her transition 10 years ago at the age of 17 and was born with the name Arthur.

Scott on “RHOA” will join many transgender figures on reality television, following “Big Brother” casting its first-ever trans contestant this summer; ABC Family’s “Becoming Us” from exec producer Ryan Seacrest, which documents a teenage boy’s life, after his father transitions; TLC’s summer series “I Am Jazz,” which follows 14-year-old trans teen Jazz Jennings; and E!’s Caitlyn Jenner docuseries “I Am Cait,” which is currently in the midst of its eight-episode run.

Original cast member NeNe Leakes will not return to Season 8 of “RHOA,” she announced earlier this year. The highest-rated of the long-running Bravo franchise, TMZ also reports “Facts of Life” alum Kim Fields has been added to the “Atlanta” cast.

