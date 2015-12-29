Caitlyn Jenner Leads Oscar Campaign for Trans Drama 'Tangerine'

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Caitlyn Jenner is leading the first-ever Oscar campaign for a trans actress with Mya Taylor’s supporting role in Sean Baker’s indie drama “Tangerine.”

The Olympic medalist will host a special screening of the film, which already landed Taylor a Gotham Award for breakthrough actor/actress. She’s also nominated for best supporting actress at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The Magnolia Pictures event, which will be held at Los Angeles’ Landmark theater on Jan. 4, will include a post-screening reception with appearances by Jenner, Taylor, executive producers Mark and Jay Duplass and Baker, who was named one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch earlier this year.

Known for spotlighting the lives of marginal characters, Baker’s “Tangerine” -- which was shot entirely with iPhone 5S cameras and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January -- follows the L.A.-based Christmas Eve adventure of trans sex worker Sin-Dee (Kiki Kitana Rodriguez) and her best friend and fellow prostitute Alexandra (Taylor) as they set out to confront Sin-Dee’s cheating pimp boyfriend and his new love interest.

Our film editor Ramin Setoodeh also named the pic one of the most underrated movies of 2015.

Magnolia is the first distributor to support an awards season push for a transgender actress -- two transgender actresses, in fact, as both Taylor and Rodriguez were trumpeted for best supporting actress and best actress nods, respectively.