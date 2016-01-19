Caitlyn Jenner Is Writing a Memoir

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Caitlyn Jenner is following her tell-all E! docuseries with a tell-all memoir.

The former Olympian is teaming up with Grand Central Publishing and Buzz Bissinger to reveal her full story. Bissinger, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist behind the “Friday Night Lights” book, also wrote the iconic Vanity Fair cover story about Jenner’s transition from male to female. The book hits newsstands in the spring of 2017.

“Things have been moving so quickly that it will be nice to slow things down a bit and take the proper time to reflect on this journey,” Jenner said. “I couldn’t pick a better team, in Grand Central and Buzz, to make sure this story is told with a lot of honesty and care.”

“I elected to do this with Caitlyn because of the opportunity to create a book that will be riveting, important, and reveal all the complexities and twists and turns of her life from boyhood to transition,” Bissinger said. “We both agree that nothing can be left out in capturing this unique and unprecedented journey. This is her story, and I am proud to play a role in telling it with grace and candor.”

Jenner is the star of E!’s “I Am Cait,” which was recently renewed for a second season.

“I am not a spokesman for this community,” Jenner said of the trans community at the Television Critics Association press tour last week. “Everyone in the media kind of puts me at that because obviously, I‘m in the media a lot. But I am only a spokesman for me and my story. I have so much to learn in this community, much to learn about trans issues, so much to learn about women’s issues. I‘m only nine months out.”