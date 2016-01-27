'Carol,' 'Danish Girl,' 'Empire' Nab GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Lesbian romance “Carol,” transgender drama “The Danish Girl,” music series “Empire” and comedy “Master of None” are among the films and shows that have nabbed nominations for the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards.

The nods, announced on Wednesday morning, also include the wide release films “Dope,” “Freeheld” and “Grandma.” Outstanding film nominations also went out to five films in limited release, including “Tangerine,” which follows two transgender prostitutes.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor television, film and journalism that accurately, fairly and inclusively represents the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community. The LGBT advocacy group announced 101 nominees in 20 English-language categories and 46 Spanish-language nominees in 11 categories.

On the TV side, the drama series nominees are The CW’s “Arrow,” Starz’s “Black Sails,” Fox’s “Empire,” ABC Family’s “The Fosters,” BBC America’s “Orphan Black,” Netflix’s “Sens8,” Showtime’s “Shameless,” and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Nashville.”

In comedy, GLAAD nominated Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” MTV’s “Faking It,” HBO’s “Looking,” ABC’s “Modern Family,” Amazon’s “Transparent,” PBS’ “Vicious,” Pivot’s “Please Like Me,” and Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie,” “Master of None” and “Orange is the New Black.”

“How to Get Away With Murder” and “Transparent” took the TV prizes last year.

“For nearly three decades, the GLAAD Media Awards have propelled inclusion in media and driven LGBT acceptance forward,” said GLAAD CEO & President Sarah Kate Ellis. “This year’s nominees have raised the bar for creating thoughtful and diverse LGBT images and storylines, deepening audiences’ understanding of LGBT people and accelerating acceptance across the world.”

The GLAAD Media Awards will air on Logo in April. The 27th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on April 2 at the Beverly Hilton, and in New York City on May 14 at the Waldorf Astoria New York.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards:

OUTSTANDING FILM - WIDE RELEASE

Carol (The Weinstein Company) The Danish Girl (Focus Features) Dope (Open Road Films) Freeheld (Lionsgate) Grandma (Sony Pictures Classics)

OUTSTANDING FILM - LIMITED RELEASE

52 Tuesdays (Kino Lorber) Appropriate Behavior (Gravitas Ventures) Boy Meets Girl (Wolfe Video) Drunktown’s Finest (Nehst Studios) Tangerine (Magnolia Pictures)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Arrow (The CW) Black Sails (Starz) Empire (FOX) The Fosters (ABC Family) Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) How to Get Away with Murder (ABC) Nashville (ABC) Orphan Black (BBC America) Sense8 (Netflix) Shameless (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX) Faking It (MTV) Grace and Frankie (Netflix) Looking (HBO) Master of None (Netflix) Modern Family (ABC) Orange Is the New Black (Netflix) Please Like Me (Pivot) Transparent (Amazon Instant Video) Vicious (PBS)

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE

(in a series without a regular LGBT character)

“Gender” The Carmichael Show (NBC) “Please Don’t Ask, Please Don’t Tell” Black-ish (ABC) “The Prince of Nucleotides” Royal Pains (USA Network) “Rock-a-Bye-Baby” NCIS New Orleans (CBS) “We Build, We Fight” NCIS (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Banana (Logo) Bessie (HBO) Cucumber (Logo)

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY

Kumu Hina (PBS) Limited Partnership (PBS) Mala Mala (Strand Releasing) Tab Hunter Confidential (The Film Collaborative) Tig (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM

I Am Cait (E!) I Am Jazz (TLC) New Girls on the Block (Discovery Life) The Prancing Elites Project (Oxygen) Transcendent (Fuse)

OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA

The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST

Brandi Carlile, The Firewatcher’s Daughter (ATO Records) Miley Cyrus, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz (Smiley Miley, Inc.) Adam Lambert, The Original High (Warner Bros. Records) Le1f, Riot Boi (XL Recordings/Terrible Records) Troye Sivan, Blue Neighbourhood (Capitol Records)

OUTSTANDING COMIC BOOK

Angela: Queen of Hel, written by Marguerite Bennett (Marvel Comics) Harley Quinn, written by Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti (DC Comics) Lumberjanes, written by Noelle Stevenson, Shanonn Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios) Midnighter, written by Steve Orlando (DC Comics) The Wicked + Divine, written by Kieron Gillen (Image Comics)

OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE

“Alison Bechdel” Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) “Aydian Dowling” The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndicated) “Janet Mock” Super Soul Sunday (OWN) “Jazz Jennings” The Meredith Vieira Show (syndicated) “Transgender Rights” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM - NEWSMAGAZINE

”Bruce Jenner: The Interview“ 20/20 (ABC) ”The Courage Game“ SportsCenter (ESPN) ”Dividing The United Methodist Church“ To The Contrary” (PBS) “Showdown in Indiana: The Battle Over Religious Rights” CNN Special Report (CNN) True Life: I‘m Genderqueer (MTV)

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM SEGMENT

“Interview with Jim Obergefell” Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN) “Mary Bonauto on Her SCOTUS Victory” The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC) “Nicholas Coppola: Gay & Catholic” America Tonight (Al Jazeera America) “Pushing for Equality for Transgender People” Melissa Harris-Perry (MSNBC) “Toddler Plays Role in Marriage Equality Case” MSNBC Live with Thomas Roberts (MSNBC)

OUTSTANDING NEWSPAPER ARTICLE “Cold Case: The Murders of Cosby and Jackson” by Dianna Wray (Houston Press) “Gay and Transgender Catholics Urge Pope Francis to Take a Stand” by Laurie Goodstein (The New York Times) “Meet Dr. Levine, The State’s Top Doc” by Michael A. Fuoco (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) “Navy’s First Openly Gay SEAL Builds His Life Anew” by David Zucchino (Los Angeles Times) “Transgender Today” (The New York Times)

OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE ARTICLE

“Behind Brazil’s Gay Pride Parades, a Struggle with Homophobic Violence” by Oscar Lopez (Newsweek) “The First Black Trans Model Had Her Face on a Box of Clairol” by Jada Yuan and Aaron Wong (New York) “Gus Kenworthy’s Next Bold Move” by Alyssa Roenigk (ESPN The Magazine) “Just Your Average (Transgender) Teen” by Andrea Stanley (Seventeen) “Pride & Prejudice” by Linda Villarosa (Essence Magazine)

OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE OVERALL COVERAGE

The Advocate Cosmopolitan Seventeen Time Variety

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM ARTICLE

“The Faces of Transgender Teen America” by David Yi (Mashable.com) “How the Killing of a Trans Filipina Woman Ignited an International Incident” by Meredith Talusan (Vice.com) “The Ky Peterson Saga” by Mitch Kellaway and Sunnivie Brydum (Advocate.com) “This Is What It’s Like To Be An LGBT Syrian Fleeing For Your Life” by J. Lester Feder (Buzzfeed.com) “This Tiny Clinic is Fighting for Trans Patients Illegally Denied Medical Care” by Jennifer Swann (TakePart.com)

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM - MULTIMEDIA

“Freed Trans Woman Ashley Diamond On Life Behind Bars In Men’s Prison” HuffPost Live (HuffingtonPost.com) “Holler if You Hear Me: Black and Gay in the Church” by Clay Cane (BET.com) “Queerness On The Front Lines Of #BlackLivesMatter” MSNBC Originals (MSNBC.com) “Stopping HIV? The Truvada Revolution” Vice Reports (Vice.com) “Transgender, at War and in Love” by Fiona Dawson (NewYorkTimes.com)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Beautiful As I Want To Be (Logotv.com) This is Me (Amazon Instant Video)

SPANISH-LANGUAGE NOMINEES

OUTSTANDING NOVELA

Antes muerta que Lichita (Univision) Celia (Telemundo) Los miserables (Telemundo) Rastros de mentiras (MundoMax)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST

Ricky Martin, A quien quiera escuchar (Sony Music Latin)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM EPISODE

“La armonia de su casa se rompio” Casos de Familia (Univision) “?El marido de mi padre o yo?” Caso Cerrado (Telemundo)

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION INTERVIEW

“La confesion de Bruce Jenner” Showbiz (CNN en Espanol) “Entrevista con Claudia Valenzuela y Karolina” Enfoque (Telemundo) “Lucha por su identidad” Al Punto (Univision) “Matrimonio igualitario” Cala (CNN en Espanol) “Orientacion sexual y acoso escolar” Realidades en Contexto (CNN en Espanol)

OUTSTANDING LOCAL TELEVISION INTERVIEW

“Entrevista con Kael Escobar” Vida Mujer (WGBO-Univision 66 ) “Entrevista con Tony Lima, SAVE Dade” Ahora en Nuestra Comunidad (WLTV-Univision 23 ) “La nueva transgeneracion” Enfoque Los Angeles (KVEA-Telemundo 52 [Los Angeles]) “Reacciones al caso Jenner” A Primera Hora (KMEX-Univision 34 [Los Angeles])

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM - NEWSMAGAZINE

“Abre su corazon: entrevista con Patricia Velasquez” Al Rojo Vivo (Telemundo) “Amor que rompe barreras” Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo) “En cuerpo ajeno” Aqui y Ahora (Univision) “Reveladora historia: entrevista con Patricia Velasquez” Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo) “Viviendo con dos mamas” Primer Impacto (Univision)

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM SEGMENT

“Decision historica en Estados Unidos” Noticiero NTN 24 (NTN) “Entrevista con Tamara Adrian” Encuentro (CNN en Espanol) “Parejas del mismo sexo celebran la legalizacion del matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo en todo el pais” Cafe CNN (CNN en Espanol) “Permiten matrimonios” Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo) “Victimas de abusos” Noticiero Univision (Univision)

OUTSTANDING LOCAL TV JOURNALISM

“Aprendio a vivir en plenitud con el virus del VIH” Noticias Arizona (KTVW-Univision 33 ) “Cada 29 horas” Noticias 19 (KUVS-Univision 19 ) “Decidi ser feliz” Noticias 34 (KMEX-Univision 34 [Los Angeles]) “Descubriendose” Noticiero Telemundo (KVEA-Telemundo 52 [Los Angeles]) “Reporte especial” Noticias 14 (KDTV-Univision 14 [San Francisco])

OUTSTANDING NEWSPAPER ARTICLE

“La constitucionalidad del matrimonio gay en EE.UU. queda en suspenso” by Selene Rivera (Hoy Los Angeles) “Iguales bajo la lluvia” by Marcos B Guzman Rivera (El Nuevo Dia) “Indocumentados y gays: Un romance con desafios” by Laura Wides-Munoz (Prensa Asociada) “Mujeres transgenero piden respeto a sus derechos” by Jorge Morales Almada (La Opinion) “Padres transgenero - El unico requisito para ser papa es el amor por los hijos” by Virginia Gaglianone (La Opinion)

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM ARTICLE

“Bruce Jenner o el nuevo rostro de las personas transgenero en los medios” by Jose Angel Gonzalo (Univision.com) “Inquietud en la comunidad transgenero ante el incremento de asesinatos” by Juan Carlos Gomi (Efe.com) “Mujeres transgenero latinas exigen fin de violencia fisica contra colectivo” by Aitana Vargas (Efe.com) “Peru: violaciones correctivas: El terrible metodo para ‘curar’ a las lesbianas” by Leire Ventas (BBCMundo.com)

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM - MULTIMEDIA

“Asi reciben la legalizacion del matrimonio gay en Florida” by Hirania Luzardo (HuffingtonPostVoces.com) “Caitlyn Jenner quiere ser legalmente reconocida como mujer” by Isis Sauceda (peopleenespanol.com) “Campeones de la igualdad” (Univision.com) “Undocuqueer, dos palabras, un tema” by Joanna Renteria (HoyLosAngeles.com) “Voy a ser mama, mi novio esta embarazado” by Andres Lopez (CNNespanol.CNN.com)