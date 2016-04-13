GLAAD Media Awards to Fete Robert De Niro

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Robert De Niro will be honored at the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held in New York next month.

The annual awards celebrate media and showbiz figures who have encouraged positive representations of the LGBT community. De Niro will be given the Excellence in Media award for his contributions to promoting equality and acceptance.

De Niro has long been a vocal LGBT advocate. In 2014, he produced the HBO documentary, “Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro,” which centered on the experiences and struggles of his openly gay father. He has spoken out on issues of marriage equality, and made a point to include LGBT stories at the Tribeca Film Festival, which he co-founded in 2002.

This summer, De Niro will appear in the Weinstein company’s boxing tale “Hands of Stone,” followed by HBO’s “Wizard of Lies,” in which he plays the infamous investment wizard Bernie Madoff, whose high-end fund was exposed as a Ponzi scheme following the global economic crisis of 2008.

GLAAD president and CEO Kate Ellis has called De Niro a “tireless advocate” and praised him for his ability to bring awareness to narratives relevant to the LGBT community.

The GLAAD awards will be held May 14 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City.