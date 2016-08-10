Barbra Streisand to Perform at LGBT-Focused Fundraiser for Hillary Clinton

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Barbra Streisand will perform for Hillary Clinton at a fundraiser in New York on Sept. 9 aimed at the LGBT community.

Tickets to the LGBT for Hillary Gala start at $2,500-per-person, rising to $250,000 to be listed as a chair. That designation includes a reception with Clinton. Tickets that were priced at $1,200-per-person already sold out on Tuesday.

Streisand has been outspoken about Donald Trump during her concert tour. She ripped the Republican presidential candidate at the opening of her tour "Barbra: The Music ... The Mem'ries ... The Magic," essentially calling him brainless.

Streisand also voiced her support for Clinton during the concert, saying she had sung "Happy Days Are Here Again" for three presidents (John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and Bill Clinton). "And I hope in a few months from now I will be singing it for the next President Clinton," she added. Her nine-date tour wraps up in Toronto on Aug. 23.

She performed for Barack Obama at a fundraiser at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in the final weeks of his campaign in 2008.

Katy Perry, Elton John, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Ricky Martin, and Andra Day are some of the other musicians who have performed at fundraising concerts for Clinton.