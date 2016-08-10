FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Barbra Streisand to Perform at LGBT-Focused Fundraiser for Hillary Clinton
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
August 10, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Barbra Streisand to Perform at LGBT-Focused Fundraiser for Hillary Clinton

Ted Johnson

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Barbra Streisand will perform for Hillary Clinton at a fundraiser in New York on Sept. 9 aimed at the LGBT community.

Tickets to the LGBT for Hillary Gala start at $2,500-per-person, rising to $250,000 to be listed as a chair. That designation includes a reception with Clinton. Tickets that were priced at $1,200-per-person already sold out on Tuesday.

Streisand has been outspoken about Donald Trump during her concert tour. She ripped the Republican presidential candidate at the opening of her tour "Barbra: The Music ... The Mem'ries ... The Magic," essentially calling him brainless.

Streisand also voiced her support for Clinton during the concert, saying she had sung "Happy Days Are Here Again" for three presidents (John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and Bill Clinton). "And I hope in a few months from now I will be singing it for the next President Clinton," she added. Her nine-date tour wraps up in Toronto on Aug. 23.

She performed for Barack Obama at a fundraiser at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in the final weeks of his campaign in 2008.

Katy Perry, Elton John, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Ricky Martin, and Andra Day are some of the other musicians who have performed at fundraising concerts for Clinton.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.