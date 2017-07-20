TLC to Debut Jackie Evancho Special Examining Transgender Issues, Family Values (EXCLUSIVE)

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Jackie Evancho made headlines when she agreed to sing the national anthem at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January. Now, the teen who rose to fame on NBC's "American's Got Talent" is back in the spotlight with her own TLC special.

In "Growing Up Evancho," TLC will go behind the scenes with Jackie and the Evancho family -- including transgender sister Juliet -- in a one-hour special set to air Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. ET. The Evancho family includes parents Lisa and Mike, and their four kids -- Rachel, 13, Zach, 15, Jackie, 17, and Juliet, 19.

At the time the special was taped, Juliet was planning to move out of her parents' house to start a life with her boyfriend, pursue her dreams of becoming a model, and continue as an LGBTQ activist. Together, the sisters (pictured below) learn to navigate the challenges of career and family, while also utilizing their platform to speak out against Trump's rollback of transgender rights.

At age 10, Evancho made her debut on "AGT," and has since performed for luminaries worldwide, including former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, The Pope, and the Imperial family of Japan. She's also shared the stage with Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, and Andrea Bocelli.

Soon to turn 18, Evancho has released six albums since competing on television. Her latest, "Two Hearts," came out on March 31.

"Growing Up Evancho" is produced by Studio Lambert for TLC.