Laverne Cox Cast As Transgender Attorney In CBS Legal Drama Pilot
February 12, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

Laverne Cox Cast As Transgender Attorney In CBS Legal Drama Pilot

Elizabeth Wagmeister

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Laverne Cox has been cast in CBS’s legal drama pilot “Doubt” from “Grey’s Anatomy” producers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, Variety has learned.

The project from CBS TV Studios, which was previously unnamed when it was ordered to pilot , revolves around a yet-to-be-cast attorney who gets romantically involved with one of her clients who may or may not be guilty of a brutal crime.

The “Orange Is The New Black” star, who was the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for an Emmy in 2014, will play Cameron Wirth, a trans Ivy League-educated lawyer who’s both competitive and compassionate. Described as fierce and funny, Cameron’s own experience with injustice causes her to fight even harder for all of her clients.

Cox’s role is a big move for diversity and transgender actors this pilot season.

Rater and Phelan penned the pilot and will exec produce with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly.

Cox returns to “Orange Is The New Black‘s” third season this summer on Netflix. She is repped by Hartig Hilepo Agency Ltd. and Peikoff Mahan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
