Netflix Renews 'Orange Is the New Black' for Season 4

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” will be returning for a fourth season in 2016, the company announced.

Season 3 of “OITNB” will premiere June 12 on Netflix in all territories. The renewal isn’t a surprise: “Orange” has been one of the top-performing original series on the service, execs have said.

The series has garnered more than 20 awards including three Emmy Awards and two GLAAD Media Awards, and is a recipient of a Peabody Award and a Television Critics’ Assn. Award. It’s produced for Netflix by Lionsgate.

Jenji Kohan (Showtime’s “Weeds”) is series creator and showrunner of “Orange Is the New Black,” based on the memoir of the same name by Piper Kerman about an upper-crusty Brooklynite sentenced to prison after running drugs for an acquaintance (and, as it happens, her lover). Taylor Schilling stars in the lead role as Piper Chapman. Cast includes Laverne Cox -- the transgender actress who’s been a breakout star from the show -- Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew, Uzo Aduba and Natasha Lyonne.

Also Wednesday, Netflix released a new clip from season 3 of the show: