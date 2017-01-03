Ryan Reynolds Is Open to Finding a Boyfriend for Deadpool

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - When we last saw Deadpool in the 20th Century Fox tentpole last spring, he was happily in love with his girlfriend Vanessa (played by Morena Baccarin). But as Marvel's first pansexual superhero, known to flirt with both men and women, star Ryan Reynolds isn't counting out a boyfriend for his spandex-wearing superhero in future "Deadpool" installments.

"What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else," Reynolds tells Variety in this week's cover story. "I think that could be played up more. He's an outsider in every way, shape, and form."

Hollywood has been nervous about introducing same-sex couplings in superhero movies, out of fear that major tentpoles could alienate audiences in countries less tolerant of gay rights. "That's not really a problem for us, because we were banned in China," ?Reynolds notes. "We were rated 'f-- you!' in China."

Reynolds has already sketched out plans for Deadpool movies beyond the sequel, set for a 2018 release. But it's not clear how long fans will need to wait to see another love interest.

"The only thing that you have to consider going forward is, 'Are we being faithful to the canon that we nurtured and created?'" Reynolds asks. "One of those things is that Deadpool is in love with Vanessa. Deadpool isn't in love with Vanessa just because she's a woman. He's in love with Vanessa because he loves her."

Adds one of the film's screenwriters, Rhett Reese: "Most comic book heroes have been heterosexual or homosexual. We find that interesting and groundbreaking. I hope it can evolve into something a little more."