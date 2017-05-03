LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert
is facing backlash for a joke he made about President Donald
Trump on Monday night that many are calling "homophobic."
During his opening monologue, Colbert went off on Trump over
the President's treatment of CBS News' John Dickerson, who saw
an interview with Trump abruptly ended when he asked about the
President's unproven claims that then-President Obama had
wiretapped Trump and members of his campaign. As Dickerson and
Colbert are both CBS employees, Colbert felt it his duty to say
the things Dickerson himself could not.
"Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine," Colbert
said near the end of the insult-laden rant. "You have more
people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign
language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only
thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c-k
holster." The final remark has drawn the internet's ire, with
viewers taking to social media to declare Colbert is homophobic.
The hashtag #FireColbert began spreading around Twitter, along
with calls for people to boycott sponsors of the late-night
show.
CBS did not immediately respond to Variety's request for
comment.
Of course, this is not the first time Colbert has been the
subject of a campaign to get him pulled off the air. Back in
2014 when he was hosting "The Colbert Report" on Comedy Central,
that show's official Twitter account posted a message saying,
""I am willing to show Asian community I care by introducing the
Ching-Chong Ding-Dong Foundation for Sensitivity to Orientals or
Whatever."
The tweet was meant to satirize Washington Redskins owner
Daniel Snider, who started a charity to benefit Native
Americans. Many perceived the tweet as a racist assault on
Asians and Asian-Americans, leading to the creation of the
hashtag #CancelColbert. Colbert reveled in the controversy,
however, even promoting it on future episodes of "The Colbert
Report."
If and how he will respond to the current firestorm remains
to be seen.