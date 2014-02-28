FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Data security firm Varonis Systems raises IPO to $22/share
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

Data security firm Varonis Systems raises IPO to $22/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Data security firm Varonis Systems Inc expects its initial public offering of about 4.8 million shares on Friday to fetch $22 per share and raise $105.6 million, above its previous estimate of $19 to $21 per share.

The IPO price values New York-based Varonis Systems at about $524.4 million, as the company will have 23.8 million shares outstanding after completion of the offering. All the shares in the IPO are being sold by the company.

As recently as Feb. 18, the company priced its IPO at $17 to $19 per share.

Founded in 2005, Varonis helps organizations manage and analyze their unstructured data, like documents, spreadsheets and media files.

The company has raised funding from investors including Accel Partners, Evergreen Venture Partners, Gitano Venture Capital and EMC Corp.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Barclays Capital Inc are lead underwriters to the offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.