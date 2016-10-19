FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 19, 2016 / 1:56 AM / 10 months ago

India's Varun Beverages sets 440-445 rupees/share range for IPO - terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India's Varun Beverages Ltd has set a price range of 440-445 rupees each for its planned initial public offering (IPO), which is targeting to raise between $165 million and $167 million, according to a term sheet of the deal obtained by IFR.

Varun Beverages is offering up to 25 million shares, comprising 15 million primary and the rest secondary shares, representing 13.7 percent of the expanded capital, the terms showed.

The company will have a market value of about $1.2 billion after the IPO, which will be open for subscription between Oct. 26-28, the terms showed. The shares will start trading on or around Nov. 8. (Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

