UPDATE 1-Vascular Solutions profit beats estimates

April 24 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Vascular Solutions Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market estimates by a cent, helped by strong sales of its coronary devices.

Sales of Vascular Solutions’ largest product line of catheters increased by 18 percent to $14.9 million, compared with the same quarter last year.

First-quarter net income rose to $1.9 million, or 12 cents per share, from $1.7 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue increased by about 12 percent to $23.8 million.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 11 cents per share on revenue of $22.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings of 13 cents to 15 cents a share, on sales of $24.1 million to $24.5 million. Analysts on average expect earnings of 13 cents per share on revenue of $23.7 million.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company’s shares, which have lost about 7 percent of their value over the last three months, were up 5 percent at $11.13 in extended trading. They closed at $10.55 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.