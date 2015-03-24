FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European group buys stakes in Bulgarian tycoon's firms
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

European group buys stakes in Bulgarian tycoon's firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, March 24 (Reuters) - A Luxembourg-registered group has bought company stakes owned by fugitive Bulgarian tycoon Tsvetan Vassilev, including in Bulgaria’s leading telecoms firm, and will refinance their debt worth about 900 million euros, the group said on Tuesday.

LIC33 Group, a private capital investment company set up specifically for these transactions, said it acquired a 43.3 percent stake Vassilev held indirectly in Vivacom, the Balkan country’s biggest telecoms operator by revenue.

Vassilev was at the centre of a banking crisis last year when Corporate Commercial Bank, which he majority owned, was hit by a run on deposits and shut down.

Vassilev was subsequently charged with embezzlement and is awaiting the outcome of extradition hearings in neighbouring Serbia.

“We do share a common desire to see debts repaid and for workers to remain employed at this entities,” the group said in a written presentation at a news conference in Sofia.

A spokesman for the group had previously told Reuters the stakes had been bought for 1 euro.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.