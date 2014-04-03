BRIEF-Vastned says to offer convertible bonds of up to 110 mln euros

April 3 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail NV

* Launches up to 110 million convertible bond

* Proposes to offer a private placement of 100 million of convertible bonds due 2019 which may be subsequently increased by up to 10 million at the option of

* Bonds will be senior and unsecured and will be convertible into fully paid ordinary shares of co

* Bonds are expected to be issued on or around 10 April, 2014

* ABN Amro / UBS and BNP Paribas are acting as joint bookrunners for the placement of the bonds