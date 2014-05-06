FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vastned posts Q1 rental income of 5.5 mln euros
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 6, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vastned posts Q1 rental income of 5.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail Belgium NV :

* Rental income of Vastned Retail Belgium remains stable Q1 2014 at  5.5 million ( 5.5 million)

* Fair value of real estate portfolio amounts to  359 million

* Occupancy rate3 of the real estate portfolio reaches 95,3 pct on 31 March 2014

* Financial result (excluding. Changes in fair value - IAS 39) amounts to -  1.0 million (-  1.2 million)

* Q1 net result of property investment fund vastned retail belgium amounts to  3.5 million ( 4.7 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.