BRIEF-Vastned Retail signs 300 mln euro five-year credit facility

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail Nv :

* Refinances with five-year 300 million euro syndicated credit facility

* Revolving credit facility has been used to refinance virtually all bilateral credit facilities with expiries in 2015

* Credit facility, which will expire on Feb. 1, 2020, has a variable interest rate with a competitive margin

* ING Bank acted as coordinator and facility agent

* Kempen & Co acted as financial advisor in this transaction Link to press release: (bit.ly/1yxGbzs)