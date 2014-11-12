FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vastned Retail signs 300 mln euro five-year credit facility
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vastned Retail signs 300 mln euro five-year credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail Nv :

* Refinances with five-year 300 million euro syndicated credit facility

* Revolving credit facility has been used to refinance virtually all bilateral credit facilities with expiries in 2015

* Credit facility, which will expire on Feb. 1, 2020, has a variable interest rate with a competitive margin

* ING Bank acted as coordinator and facility agent

* Kempen & Co acted as financial advisor in this transaction Link to press release: (bit.ly/1yxGbzs) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.