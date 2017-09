AMSTERDAM, March 20 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail NV : * CFO Tom De Witte to leave Vastned * Witte will leave the company as of 1 January 2015 * In the meantime, Tom De Witte will continue his responsibilities as CFO and stay on as a member of the board of management * Witte’s severance payment totals 1.5 times his current fixed base salary