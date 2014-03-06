FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VastNed Retail full year like-for-like gross rental falls 1.1 pct
March 6, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-VastNed Retail full year like-for-like gross rental falls 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 6 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail NV : * Expected dividend 2013 EUR 2.55 per share (2012: EUR 2.55 per share) * Expected direct investment result 2014 between EUR 2.10 and EUR 2.30 per share due to net divestments in 2013 and early 2014 * Occupancy rate year-end 2013 94.0%, fractionally lower than year-end (95,0%) * Direct investment result 2013 of EUR 2.85 per share at top of expected range of EUR 2.75- EUR 2.85 per share * Like-for-like gross rent growth of total portfolio 1.1% negative.

like-for-like gross rent growth in premium cities 4.2% positive

