Vacuum group VAT's shares rise on Swiss market debut

ZURICH, April 14 (Reuters) - Shares in industrial vacuum technology company VAT Group gained more than 10 percent on their Swiss market debut on Thursday after one of Europe’s biggest initial public offerings (IPO) this year.

The stock traded as high as 52.75 Swiss francs ($54.55) after being priced at 45 francs, the top end of the indicated range. It was up 9.4 percent at 51.40 by 0815 GMT.

The share sale was aimed at broadening the shareholder base of VAT, which makes high-end vacuum valves and related products used to make semiconductors, flat screens and photovoltaic panels.

With a market share of around 41 percent, VAT is eight times bigger than number two player MKS Instruments. Other players in the sector are Swiss group Inficon and Pfeiffer Vacuum of Germany.

VAT’s net sales rose 13 percent to 411 million Swiss francs in 2015, when it generated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 127 million francs.

Existing shareholders - mainly funds managed or advised by Partners Group and Capvis as well as management and other investors - had offered 12 million existing shares and an over-allotment “greenshoe” option of up to 1.8 million shares.

If the greenshoe is exercised in full, Partners Group and Capvis will control nearly 46 percent of the shares. In that case, the free float would total about 46 percent of shares.

Selling all the shares would raise 621 million francs ($642 million). The IPO of British financial group Clydesdale Bank in February raised $570 million.

UBS and Credit Suisse were joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the IPO, while J.P.Morgan was additional joint bookrunner. Bank Vontobel and Berenberg were co-lead managers and St. Galler Kantonalbank selling agent.

Lilja & Co advised Partners Group, Capvis and VAT.