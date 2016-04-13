Swiss group VAT's IPO to be priced at upper end of range - sources

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of Swiss vacuum technology company VAT Group is oversubscribed and is set to be priced at the upper end of the indicated 43-45 Swiss francs per share range, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The share sale aims to broaden its shareholder base. The plan is to sell 12 million existing shares plus an over-allotment option of up to 1.8 million existing shares.

Trading is due to start on Thursday.