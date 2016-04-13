FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss group VAT's IPO to be priced at upper end of range - sources
April 13, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Swiss group VAT's IPO to be priced at upper end of range - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of Swiss vacuum technology company VAT Group is oversubscribed and is set to be priced at the upper end of the indicated 43-45 Swiss francs per share range, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The share sale aims to broaden its shareholder base. The plan is to sell 12 million existing shares plus an over-allotment option of up to 1.8 million existing shares.

Trading is due to start on Thursday.

Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber and Paul Arnold, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
