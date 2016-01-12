FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Partners, Capvis prep Swiss firm VAT Vakuumventile for $1.5bln exit -sources
January 12, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Partners, Capvis prep Swiss firm VAT Vakuumventile for $1.5bln exit -sources

Freya Berry, Arno Schuetze

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The private equity owners of Swiss vacuum valve company VAT Vakuumventile are working with bankers on a potential 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1.5 billion) exit of the business, four sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Capvis and Partners Group, which acquired VAT barely two years ago, have taken on UBS and Credit Suisse to work as global co-ordinators on a Zurich stock market listing, the sources said.

JPMorgan is bookrunner on the deal which could come as soon as the beginning of the second quarter, the sources added, cautioning that no deal was certain.

Capvis, UBS and JP Morgan declined to comment. Partners Group and Credit Suisse were not immediately available to comment.

$1 = 0.9970 Swiss francs Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; editing by Pamela Barbaglia

