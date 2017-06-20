(Corrects to make clear Milone was appointed in 2015, not 2016,
and was to have stayed until 2020, not 2021)
VATICAN CITY, June 20 The Vatican's first
auditor-general, who was appointed two years ago in a move aimed
at ensuring transparency in the finances at the headquarters of
the Roman Catholic Church, has resigned, the Vatican said on
Tuesday.
A brief statement gave no reason for the resignation of
Libero Milone, saying merely that he had presented it on Monday
to Pope Francis and that the pontiff had accepted it.
It said Milone's relationship with the Vatican, where he had
been expected to serve until 2020, had been concluded "by mutual
accord".
A search for a new auditor-general will begin soon.
Milone, a 68-year-old Italian who is a former chairman and
CEO of the global auditing firm Deloitte in Italy, could not be
immediately reached for comment.
When Milone was appointed in 2015, Cardinal George Pell,
head of the Vatican's Secretariat for the Economy, said he would
be autonomous, answerable only to the pope and free to "go
anywhere and everywhere" in the Vatican to review the finances
and management of any department.
Since his election in 2013, the pope has enacted a series of
reforms to clean up the Vatican's sometimes murky finances,
including a re-vamp of its bank, the Institute for Works of
Religion (IOR).
(Reporting by Philip Pullella, editing by Ed Osmond)