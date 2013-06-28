FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vatican official, two others arrested in bank investigation -source
June 28, 2013 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

Vatican official, two others arrested in bank investigation -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 28 (Reuters) - A Vatican cleric, a member of Italy’s secret services and financial broker were arrested on Friday as part of an Italian investigation into the Vatican bank, a police source said.

The source from Italy’s Financial Police said the three were suspected of corruption and fraud. There was no indication of their identity or nationality. The source gave no further details pending a news conference later on Friday.

A Vatican spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The arrests came a day after the Vatican announced that Pope Francis had set up a commission of inquiry into the Vatican bank, which is formally known as the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR) and has been hit by a number of scandals in the past decades. (Reporting By Antonella Cinelli and Philip Pullella; Editing by John Stonestreet)

