Vatican names German lawyer as head of its bank
February 15, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Vatican names German lawyer as head of its bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Vatican appointed German lawyer Ernst von Freyberg to be the new president of its bank on Friday, filling a post left vacant since May when the previous head was ousted by its board.

The Vatican has been trying to shed a reputation for a lack of financial transparency at its bank, officially known as the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR), but has been dogged by scandals.

A Vatican statement said Freyberg brought “a vast experience of financial matters and the financial regulatory process.”

